Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.
Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
EFSC opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $949.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
EFSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
