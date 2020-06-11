Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

EFSC opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $949.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

