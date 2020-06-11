Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after buying an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,754,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after buying an additional 80,950 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,781,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.89. The company had a trading volume of 374,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

