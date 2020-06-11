Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,776 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.23% of Equinix worth $658,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,014,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,024,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Equinix by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 361,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $25.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $669.56. 314,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,347. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $676.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.89. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $718.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.05.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,811. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

