Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.33. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equinox Gold Cp shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 77,765 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold Cp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.