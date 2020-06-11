Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Insider Sells £175,341 in Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) insider Andrew Rashbass sold 20,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 844 ($10.74), for a total transaction of £175,341 ($223,165.33).

Shares of LON ERM opened at GBX 830 ($10.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 767.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,034.46. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 644 ($8.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,510 ($19.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ERM shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.44) target price on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

