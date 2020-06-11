Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.04 EPS

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $393.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on XELA. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

