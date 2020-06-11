Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,601,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,419,839 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.37% of Exxon Mobil worth $592,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,379,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,495,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.