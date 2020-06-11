Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,686 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $91,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $97,493,000. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 22,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,688 shares of company stock worth $14,845,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.44.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $237.75. 17,673,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,705,424. The company has a market capitalization of $680.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day moving average is $199.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $240.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

