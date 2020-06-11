Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.44.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.73. 19,988,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,705,424. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $240.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,845,129 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

