Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2020

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.19), Yahoo Finance reports. Fangdd Network Group updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of DUO stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Fangdd Network Group has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fangdd Network Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

