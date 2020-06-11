FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 481.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. FBL Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FBL Financial Group to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

FFG traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $25,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $30,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

