FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,214,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $9.70 on Thursday, hitting $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $138.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.17.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

