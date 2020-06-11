FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FedEx from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

NYSE:FDX traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.85. 211,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,728. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

