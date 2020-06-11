First Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 171.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.11. 7,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. First Capital has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $225.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of -0.12.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

