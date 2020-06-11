First Financial Corp Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

First Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 119.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 33 years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $531.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. First Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THFF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other First Financial news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.