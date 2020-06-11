Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the May 14th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fonar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of FONR stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $23.24. 751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.10. Fonar has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fonar during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fonar during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fonar during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fonar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Fonar by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

