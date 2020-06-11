Fort L.P. Acquires 1,179 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 36.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in Cintas by 18.3% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cintas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS traded down $15.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.38. 430,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,521. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.52 and its 200-day moving average is $248.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.45.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

