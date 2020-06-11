Fort L.P. Acquires 1,975 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in HD Supply by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $34.71. 718,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 142,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

