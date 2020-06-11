Fort L.P. Acquires 442 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,007,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 43,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

