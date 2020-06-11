Fort L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $113,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,406,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after buying an additional 235,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icon by 5.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,823,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,034,000 after buying an additional 180,568 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

