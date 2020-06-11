Fort L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 706,287 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,763,000 after purchasing an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 113,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

MLNX stock remained flat at $$124.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.38.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

