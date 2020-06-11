Fort L.P. Buys 434 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 101,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

