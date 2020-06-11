Fort L.P. Buys 4,350 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in eBay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,321,892 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $190,202,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in eBay by 3.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 10.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,373,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,471,962. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

