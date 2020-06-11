Fort L.P. Buys 872 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.26. 183,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.