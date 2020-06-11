Fort L.P. Buys 943 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $296,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after acquiring an additional 612,656 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,516,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after buying an additional 505,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,617. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.82.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.05.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.