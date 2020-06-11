Fort L.P. Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,464 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI traded down $4.64 on Thursday, reaching $118.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

