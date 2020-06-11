Fort L.P. Grows Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NewMarket by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NewMarket by 145.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,050,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NewMarket by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NYSE:NEU traded down $23.46 on Thursday, reaching $410.59. 909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.54. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $304.65 and a 12 month high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $559.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.