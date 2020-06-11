Fort L.P. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $272,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after acquiring an additional 832,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after acquiring an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after buying an additional 324,828 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in McKesson by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after buying an additional 321,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $7.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,231. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.97%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $2,449,874. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on McKesson from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

