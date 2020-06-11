Fort L.P. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Anthem by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $19.89 on Thursday, hitting $268.65. The stock had a trading volume of 994,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,495. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.