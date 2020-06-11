Fort L.P. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,234,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,601,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

