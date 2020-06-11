Fort L.P. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,841. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

