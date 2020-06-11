Fort L.P. Increases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,916 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

NYSE JNPR traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $23.77. 136,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

