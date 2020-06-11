Fort L.P. Purchases 1,315 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.97. 17,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,406. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

