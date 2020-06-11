Fort L.P. Purchases 3,662 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.05. 785,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,307. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

