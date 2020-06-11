Fort L.P. Purchases 5,663 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 346,570 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 602,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.74. 201,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,904. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

