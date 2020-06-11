Fort L.P. Raises Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CDK Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after acquiring an additional 149,202 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $240,921,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.17 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

