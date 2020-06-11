Fort L.P. Raises Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWI traded down $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.02. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

