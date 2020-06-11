Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Fort L.P. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 211.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 515,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,854,000 after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,218,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,907,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.53.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $7.25 on Thursday, reaching $210.89. 22,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,043. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $230.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.81. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

