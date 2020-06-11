Fort L.P. Sells 464 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.37.

In related news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,230 shares of company stock worth $2,175,787 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $111.57. 40,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,587. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $104.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.