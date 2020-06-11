Fort L.P. Sells 6,901 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $261,973,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,671 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $101,748,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

NYSE A traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.06. 61,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

