Fort L.P. Sells 778 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.60. 2,348,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $258.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.