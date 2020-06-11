Fort L.P. Trims Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at about $79,981,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after buying an additional 1,309,272 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $54.21. 243,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

