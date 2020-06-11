Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives Equal weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon restated a hold rating and set a GBX 606 ($7.71) target price (down previously from GBX 654 ($8.32)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 550 ($7.00) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.78) to GBX 700 ($8.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 710 ($9.04) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 671.70 ($8.55).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of LON:FRES traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 776.20 ($9.88). 1,073,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 738.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 661.19. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 456.51 ($5.81) and a one year high of GBX 921.20 ($11.72). The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.