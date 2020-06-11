Fundsmith LLP Buys 123,717 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,022,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,717 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 7.0% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,241,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

NYSE PM traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. 4,331,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

