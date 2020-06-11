GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.11.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GAP stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. GAP has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 445,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GAP by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.