Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Garmin has a payout ratio of 74.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Garmin to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

