GATX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

GATX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. GATX has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.