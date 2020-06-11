GATX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
GATX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GATX to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.
Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. GATX has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.07.
Several analysts have commented on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About GATX
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.