General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Shares Down 13.1%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) shares were down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 11,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 345,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of General Moly worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

