Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,660,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,094,295 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Genpact worth $632,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,486,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after buying an additional 1,047,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genpact by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,365,000 after buying an additional 1,732,212 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Genpact by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,995,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,480,000 after buying an additional 641,383 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,713,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,428,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 54,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other Genpact news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

