Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $2.86, 32,128 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,788,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Genprex in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Genprex Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

